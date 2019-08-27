Hwg Holdings LP Upped Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA); Green Street Investors Has Lowered Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $594,000; Stock Price Rose

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 276,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 296,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 1.42 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 29692.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 8,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 8,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 28 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $276.64. About 1.67M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 4.96M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 2,486 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,560 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.42 million shares. Boston Prtnrs has 0.22% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 5.44 million shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 58,157 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 861,459 shares. 40,711 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Arrow Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,767 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 109,993 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com owns 85,052 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 136,888 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.04% or 553,995 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 840,126 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated stated it has 2,688 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 62,059 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.5% or 105,841 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 965,108 shares. Sei Investments Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 773,044 shares. Art Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.19% or 2,156 shares in its portfolio. Mig Capital Limited Liability Com reported 6.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jlb Assoc reported 5.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 90 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 5,098 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 40,857 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd owns 124,900 shares for 4.54% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 33,959 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 20,729 shares to 713 shares, valued at $176,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,332 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

