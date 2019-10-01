Hwg Holdings LP Trimmed Its Winnebago Inds Com (WGO) Stake by $1.66 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined While Usca Ria Has Raised Its Position

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc Com (WGO) by 63.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 43,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 24,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $954,000, down from 68,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 393,041 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 380.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,632 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $175.21. About 839,029 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,171 shares to 31,466 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 24,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,188 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp Com (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,679 shares to 2,612 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 1,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).