Hwg Holdings LP Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $5.10 Million; Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose While Bourgeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 20,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 713 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176,000, down from 21,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $244.46. About 1.70 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 55,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 63,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 1.03 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.21 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,758 shares to 3,330 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 29.96 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 9,000 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN).

