Hwg Holdings LP Trimmed Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) as Stock Rose; Intersect Capital Has Decreased Stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by $351,390 as Stock Value Declined

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.38M shares traded or 33.07% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp Com (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,679 shares to 2,612 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 1,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 505,094 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 83 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.96 million shares. First Western Capital Management Communications holds 2,654 shares or 4.59% of its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,903 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.47% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 2,045 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot has 2,921 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 319,808 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% or 416 shares. Capital Growth Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 2.52% or 275,000 shares. 66 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation. Ls Limited Com owns 19,546 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Comments on Recent Announcement by Spirit MTA REIT – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Is Why We Bought Anworth Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs that may be affected by Forever 21’s Chapter 11 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 242,255 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Com accumulated 43,150 shares. 182,818 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Invesco reported 3.92M shares. 5,950 are held by Eastern State Bank. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.3% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Spirit Of America Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Lpl Finance Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 400 were reported by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Mirae Asset Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 0.08% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.02% or 8,500 shares. 8,550 are held by Chem Bancorporation. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 4,979 shares.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AmeriGas Reports Third Quarter Results; Updates Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AmeriGas Appoints Ann P. Kelly Chief Financial Officer; UGI Appoints Laurie A. Bergman Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Common Unitholders Approve Merger With UGI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,448 shares to 43,407 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).