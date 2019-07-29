Hwg Holdings LP Trimmed By $769,055 Its Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Position; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut By $29.44 Million Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) stake by 25.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 52,242 shares with $2.28 million value, down from 70,127 last quarter. Bp Plc Sponsored Adr now has $132.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 2.15M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3% of upstream workforce; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES STARTING UP 6 MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF RUSSIA CUTS KEY RATE BY 25 BP TO 7.25% P.A; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Sharing Agreement With State Oil Company of Azerbaijan; 10/04/2018 – BP to Drill Two New North Sea Fields; Expected to Come on Stream 2020; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – BP’S SHEPARD SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING CHANGES TO LNG MARKET

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Vale S A (VALE) stake by 98.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 2.26M shares as Vale S A (VALE)’s stock 0.00%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 41,497 shares with $542,000 value, down from 2.31 million last quarter. Vale S A now has $67.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 3.61M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 05/04/2018 – TOP VALE HOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE AT ODDS ON DIVESTMENT TIMING; 15/05/2018 – VALE SAYS YARA DEAL CONCLUDED; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 533,080 shares to 887,137 valued at $53.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) stake by 514,516 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Vale (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Vale had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 5. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12.2 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $16.5 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.