Hwg Holdings LP Trimmed Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding By $980,196; Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) stake by 29.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 3,334 shares as Adobe Inc Com (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 8,055 shares with $2.37M value, down from 11,389 last quarter. Adobe Inc Com now has $131.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $4.7500 lowest target. $7.56’s average target is 92.37% above currents $3.93 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1100 target in Monday, July 15 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8.5000 target in Monday, September 23 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 4 with “Equal-Weight”. See Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $6.2500 New Target: $4.7500 Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $8.5000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $9.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $886.20 million. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.04 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 3,414 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 781,701 shares. Neuberger Berman holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 15,366 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Kennedy Capital Management reported 0.37% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 841,420 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp accumulated 15,787 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc Incorporated reported 6.25 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc reported 8.39M shares stake. Quantbot Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.32% or 500,844 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 591,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Key Group Inc Holdings (Cayman) stated it has 4.48 million shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. 2.51 million were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Lc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J had bought 2,415 shares worth $10,039.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum Is Facing An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge October Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 10.80 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 14.12% above currents $276.96 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Mngmt reported 46,211 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,699 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,500 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.27% or 114,257 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & has 1,747 shares. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or owns 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,700 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Tru accumulated 4,975 shares. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.09% or 2,804 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Incorporated has 1.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 25,818 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier Trust Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Globeflex Lp has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vestor Limited Liability Com holds 1.02% or 19,605 shares in its portfolio.