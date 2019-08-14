Hwg Holdings LP Stake In Netflix Com Com (NFLX) Was Has Lifted; Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) by 372.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 11,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 15,187 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.78 million, up from 3,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Marten Transport Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 135,896 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN)

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NFLX) by 2550% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 8,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $13.64 during the last trading session, reaching $298.64. About 6.12M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Water Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 109 shares to 6,642 shares, valued at $455.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

