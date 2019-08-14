Hwg Holdings LP Stake in Hormel Foods Com (HRL) Has Trimmed by $4.02 Million as Share Value Rose; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose, King Street Capital Management LP Has Cut by $167.40 Million Its Position

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 4.63M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (HRL) by 53.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 91,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 77,906 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 169,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 2.90 million shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18 million for 29.02 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.