Hwg Holdings LP Raised Its Position in Five Below Com (FIVE) by $1.97 Million; Verition Fund Management Has Increased Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position by $1.02 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 120.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 7,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 6,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $131.42. About 314,867 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (FIVE) by 583.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 15,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,571 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 2,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.53. About 813,793 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) by 91,267 shares to 77,906 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 20,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc by 1.98M shares to 906,000 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp by 343,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.01M shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).