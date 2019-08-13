Hwg Holdings LP Raised Its Netflix Com Com (NFLX) Holding by $3.12 Million as Shares Declined; As Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.47 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.8. About 1.62M shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NFLX) by 2550% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 8,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $310.83. About 6.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Viking Global Invsts Lp has 2.00M shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 725 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 287 shares. Miura Glob Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.58% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. London Co Of Virginia has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sun Life Financial accumulated 0.06% or 742 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 18,690 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) accumulated 523 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Llc has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,000 shares. Valinor Management Limited Partnership has invested 6.65% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Benjamin F Edwards And Communications invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares to 20,158 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 20,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 342 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.

