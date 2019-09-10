Hwg Holdings LP Increased Stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (ISRG) by $3.95 Million as Stock Rose; Horan Capital Management Decreased Its Wal (WMT) Position as Share Value Rose

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (ISRG) by 30147.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $496.69. About 528,718 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 152,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, down from 159,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 4.96M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – Naspers is Selling Its 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS FILES OBJECTIONS AGAINST WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) by 91,267 shares to 77,906 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).