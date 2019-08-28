Hwg Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Anthem Com (ANTM) Holding by $1.98 Million; Stock Rose; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Market Valuation Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Holding

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 20,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $254.22. About 1.07 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 732,877 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM)

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,075 shares to 6,367 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Clc by 851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

