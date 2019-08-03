Hwg Holdings LP Has Lifted Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) Stake; 5 Analysts Covering American Express Company (AXP)

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $12500 target in Monday, July 22 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 3 report. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. See American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) latest ratings:

Hwg Holdings Lp increased Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) stake by 935900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp acquired 18,718 shares as Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 18,720 shares with $3.92 million value, up from 2 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corpcl A now has $10.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 359,216 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0.02% or 98,046 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 18,269 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 43,434 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 202 were reported by Huntington Bank & Trust. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 656 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 143,809 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited invested in 19,780 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Preferred Limited Com reported 549 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.04% or 20,000 shares. 997 were accumulated by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability. Makaira Limited Liability Corp owns 16.87% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 689,535 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zebra Technologies Trotted Past Guidance Targets Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold American Express Company shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tctc Holding Limited Liability Co invested in 9,788 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 30,638 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 6,640 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Llc reported 19,565 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 1,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Services holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 0.81% or 10,691 shares. 8,117 are held by Yhb Advsrs Inc. Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 276,035 shares. Valley Advisers reported 772 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 677,888 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp has 5,176 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc owns 190,935 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.14 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.