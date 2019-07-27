Hwg Holdings LP Has Lifted Stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by $2.39 Million; Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $59.87 Million; Shares Declined

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.87. About 524,739 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 39125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 0.39% or 1,451 shares. Covington Mgmt accumulated 66,395 shares or 1.57% of the stock. 9,584 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 48,052 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited holds 2,484 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 578,024 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability holds 3,988 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leavell Inv Management Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 619 are held by Golub Limited Liability. 973,925 were reported by Boston Prns. Alabama-based 10 has invested 2.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,453 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.55% or 24,479 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 25,971 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) by 91,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,906 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $172.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Evergreen Limited Liability holds 0.17% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 9,791 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Numerixs Technologies Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,600 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Price Michael F accumulated 1.59% or 73,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 25,270 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advisors reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 29,494 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 528 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 331,395 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 965 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).