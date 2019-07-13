Hwg Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Washington Trust Company Has Cut Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $8.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 95,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,945 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 122,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.38M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2249.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 15,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 129,200 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,230 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc owns 170,483 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 878,364 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 11,916 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Winfield Assocs has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc holds 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,352 shares. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp owns 8,217 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Boston Research & Incorporated reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartford Management has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Limited stated it has 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares to 20,158 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Com Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,830 shares. Old National Bankshares In holds 0.15% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 34,347 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Llc reported 955,674 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 66,898 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gideon Cap Inc holds 28,010 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Street Corp holds 9.42M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vigilant Management reported 1,050 shares stake. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 508,819 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,683 shares. 20,100 were reported by Moors And Cabot. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 42,164 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Churchill Management stated it has 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has invested 1.39% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 38,409 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.