Hwg Holdings LP Has Lifted By $3.91 Million Its Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) Stake; Western Asset (WIW) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Western Asset (WIW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 72 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 51 sold and reduced stakes in Western Asset. The investment managers in our database now possess: 35.61 million shares, up from 34.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 34 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

Hwg Holdings Lp increased Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) stake by 935900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp acquired 18,718 shares as Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA)'s stock rose 2.81%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 18,720 shares with $3.92M value, up from 2 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corpcl A now has $11.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.38. About 260,911 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $680.98 million. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 28.54 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 5.71% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund for 893,618 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il owns 307,569 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.64% invested in the company for 2.78 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.24 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 82,881 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2,772 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Llc owns 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,923 shares. 12,200 were reported by Tributary Capital Management Ltd Llc. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 1.19 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 3,691 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 6,236 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 15,763 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 32,989 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 90,500 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Us reported 152,787 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 62,011 shares. Cap Management has 1,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.04% or 3,482 shares. 1.27 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn.