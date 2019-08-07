Hwg Holdings LP Has Decreased Holding in Garmin LTD Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) by $1.93 Million as Share Price Declined; As Csx Com (CSX) Market Valuation Declined, Harvest Capital Management Increased by $355,200 Its Position

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 22,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 24,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 1.19 million shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 4.38 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q

