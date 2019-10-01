Hwg Holdings LP Has Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Firsthand Capital Management Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 28.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 3,818 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 9,650 shares with $1.78M value, down from 13,468 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $217.75. About 401,300 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 4,000 shares with $7.58 million value, down from 6,000 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $857.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.26. About 1.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.01% above currents $1734.26 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,830 were reported by Torray Ltd Liability Corp. Whittier Trust owns 36,678 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Llc stated it has 117 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt L P, a California-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 2.79 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith And Communication stated it has 207 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Il holds 837 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Ltd holds 0% or 3,364 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct owns 170 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Burney has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 233,136 shares stake. Gm Advisory Gp invested 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Inv Mgmt Lc has 1,780 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt invested in 140,061 shares or 2.82% of the stock.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is 1.62% above currents $217.75 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21000 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.

Hwg Holdings Lp increased Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) stake by 21,210 shares to 25,625 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 35,349 shares and now owns 73,156 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.