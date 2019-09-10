Hwg Holdings LP Has Boosted Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake; Acacia Communications (ACIA) Shorts Up By 52.62%

Acacia Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ACIA) had an increase of 52.62% in short interest. ACIA’s SI was 1.33 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 52.62% from 873,300 shares previously. With 1.06 million avg volume, 1 days are for Acacia Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s short sellers to cover ACIA’s short positions. The SI to Acacia Communications Inc’s float is 3.62%. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 171,368 shares traded. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has risen 111.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 111.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIA News: 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 18/04/2018 – Cramer: Investors should’ve seen Acacia Communications’ collapse coming; 29/05/2018 – Oclaro and Acacia Communications Collaborate on 100/200G CFP2-DCO Products; 30/05/2018 – Acacia Communications Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Oclaro and Acacia Commun Collaborate on 100/200G CFP2-DCO Products; 03/05/2018 – Acacia Communications 1Q Rev $72.9M; 09/03/2018 Acacia Communications Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications Volume Surges Almost 90 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications to Evaluate U.S. Ban of Component Sales to China’s ZTE

Hwg Holdings Lp increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 29692.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp acquired 8,314 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 8,342 shares with $1.96M value, up from 28 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $277.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.61M shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, makes, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It has a 121.85 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers.

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) stake by 51,402 shares to 4,415 valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 6,913 shares and now owns 20,158 shares. Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.67 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, July 29. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.