Hwg Holdings LP Has Boosted By $1.95 Million Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding; Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Its Masco (MAS) Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 32.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 20,135 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 41,093 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 61,228 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.09B valuation. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.61 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

Hwg Holdings Lp increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 29692.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp acquired 8,314 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 8,342 shares with $1.96 million value, up from 28 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $275.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.62 million on Tuesday, July 16. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluespruce Limited Partnership accumulated 4.93% or 474,992 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.00 million shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.28% stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). B Riley Wealth Inc invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com reported 231,988 shares stake. Zacks Management has 35,606 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 40,253 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company owns 395,196 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 257,537 shares. Geller Advisors Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,457 shares. Pro holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Karp Capital has 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,634 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 2.85% above currents $271.89 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 21.13% above currents $38.66 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Raymond James upgraded Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Friday, April 26 to “Strong Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Monday, March 4. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $50 target.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) stake by 13,908 shares to 24,192 valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 69,161 shares and now owns 113,656 shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap LP has 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 144,833 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 11,725 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 519,356 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Commerce owns 0.52% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 194,363 shares. Argent Cap Lc reported 1.85M shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Alyeska Investment Gru Lp holds 8,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 161,990 shares. Mackenzie reported 11,146 shares. Buckingham Inc owns 250,060 shares. Morgan Stanley has 418,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boltwood holds 8,967 shares. 1.50 million were accumulated by Southpoint Capital L P. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake.