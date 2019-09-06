Hwg Holdings LP Cut Garmin LTD Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) Stake by $1.93 Million; Workday (WDAY) Position Has Upped by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.9. About 1.96 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 22,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 24,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 680,178 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,124 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

