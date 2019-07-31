Hwg Holdings LP Cut Garmin LTD Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) Stake By $1.93 Million; Factset Research Systems (FDS) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 165 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 130 reduced and sold stakes in Factset Research Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 35.20 million shares, down from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Factset Research Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 101 Increased: 117 New Position: 48.

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) stake by 90.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.67 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 32.79 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. for 47,709 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 93,329 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 3.87% invested in the company for 45,664 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 3.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.92 million shares.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.33 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,433 shares to 56,161 valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) stake by 6,260 shares and now owns 6,276 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 25,732 shares. Hilton Capital Management Llc reported 340 shares. 73,465 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Yorktown Management Inc accumulated 2,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 194,735 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 7,616 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Stifel Financial holds 0% or 7,036 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has 9,083 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 44,221 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 980,204 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated. First Personal Financial Service holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Oh reported 2,375 shares stake. Daiwa Grp reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Longbow maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.