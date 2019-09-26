Hwg Holdings LP Boosted Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lowered Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Valuation Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 118,441 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53 million, down from 121,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22194.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 11,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, up from 54 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 15.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc Com (NYSE:WGO) by 43,727 shares to 24,679 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,690 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,935 shares to 23,930 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.