Hwg Holdings LP Boosted Holding in Pool Com (POOL) as Stock Price Rose; Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined While Personal Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $2.81 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Pool Corp Com (POOL) by 179.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 2,612 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499,000, up from 933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Pool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 263,287 shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 40,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 321,225 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 281,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 3.22M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,592 shares to 10,524 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 630,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,343 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) has 4,913 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Montag A & Associate invested in 0.04% or 5,720 shares. Mathes Communications Inc invested in 3,900 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi invested in 11,284 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,871 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,448 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 636,871 shares. Whitnell & holds 3,605 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mngmt holds 3,460 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 104,250 shares. Colony Grp Limited Co owns 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 43,052 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 337,703 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1,605 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0.19% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 233,500 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,934 shares to 23 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500Etf (IVV) by 16,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,505 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.