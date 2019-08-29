HUYA Inc. (HUYA) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.25 0.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -5.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of HUYA Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -28.4% Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

HUYA Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

HUYA Inc.’s average price target is $27.4, while its potential upside is 16.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HUYA Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 0.7% respectively. HUYA Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.99%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HUYA Inc. 0.93% -11.55% -1.05% 13.98% -29.94% 46.45% Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91%

For the past year HUYA Inc. has 46.45% stronger performance while Liquid Media Group Ltd. has -18.91% weaker performance.

Summary

HUYA Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Liquid Media Group Ltd.

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.