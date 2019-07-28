Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stock Price Declined While Mill Road Capital Management Has Upped by $791,398 Its Stake; Stewart & Patten Co Holds Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 43,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 498,165 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 454,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3.60 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 7,298 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Daiwa Secs Group invested in 13,118 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 331,700 shares in its portfolio. Check Cap Management Inc Ca reported 2.68M shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moors Cabot invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg stated it has 1.28M shares. Smithfield Tru owns 1,806 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Atria Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 10,172 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation. Paloma Prtn accumulated 50,646 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 86,350 shares stake. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management owns 67,524 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Hanesbrands Stock Gained 16% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Dirt-Cheap Apparel Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hanesbrands dips after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands’ Stock May Have Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,006 shares to 274,044 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,818 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider TANNER DELBERT H bought $9,638.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 40,446 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 2.36 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,000 were reported by Cutter Brokerage. Rbf Llc has invested 0.16% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0% or 505,178 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Menta holds 40,236 shares. Blackrock accumulated 73,980 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 96 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 22,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt owns 78,237 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc holds 48,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Lc has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Helix BioPharma Corp.: First Patient Dosed in a Phase II Randomized Study of L-DOS47 With Vinorelbine and Cisplatin – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alta Mesa tumbles ~64% on investigation on potential violation of law – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Approach Resources: Potentially Several Weeks Remaining Until Restructuring – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 28, 2018.