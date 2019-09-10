Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stake Increased by Mill Road Capital Management Llc; Horan Capital Management Has Trimmed Wal (WMT) Position as Stock Rose

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.0644 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0556. About 33,765 shares traded or 67.29% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 152,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 159,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 3.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart Expects to Continue Current Share Buyback Program; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2030; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS GROSS PROFIT RATE DECREASED VERSUS LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 40,236 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W holds 0% or 2.36 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability stated it has 312,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 477,721 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 12,369 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 5,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Il has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Boston Prtn reported 0% stake. Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc accumulated 10,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 14,637 shares or 0% of the stock. 73,980 are held by Blackrock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Perritt reported 530,727 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares to 473,862 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 38,314 shares. Covington Inv Advsr holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,492 shares. Intersect Lc owns 2,237 shares. Wheatland Advsrs has invested 0.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aviance Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 5,842 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.53% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 844,829 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 2.11% or 247,316 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 37,512 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Llc accumulated 1.53% or 60,933 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 44,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Papp L Roy & Associate has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Dallas Securities reported 0.93% stake. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 19,468 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.