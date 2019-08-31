Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stake Has Increased by Mill Road Capital Management Llc; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Its Position by $310,800

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 554,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, down from 565,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 17,850 shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 217,552 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 477,710 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 56,164 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.25M shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd reported 4.46% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.58% or 3.59 million shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt owns 7,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Heronetta Mgmt LP accumulated 346,952 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Comm holds 0.26% or 66,651 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 111,865 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 232,488 were reported by Samson Cap Mngmt Llc. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares to 3,427 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider TANNER DELBERT H bought $9,638.

