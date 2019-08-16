Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Shares Declined While Mill Road Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Us Ecology (ECOL) Stock Value Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Raised Stake by $715,000

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 67.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 32,270 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 59,075 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 7,588 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 34,200 shares to 19,614 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 87,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ECOL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 12,613 shares or 0.04% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 12,102 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 7,575 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). 7,440 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 57,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gp Inc holds 181,525 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Brinker Capital invested in 0.01% or 4,520 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 52,662 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 314,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street owns 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 620,280 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Waste Management Industry Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Bright – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “US Ecology: NRC Group Acquisition Looks Fair – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “US Ecology to buy Ecoserv Industrial Disposal for $87M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) CEO Jeffrey Feeler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 48,688 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 14,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co holds 312,306 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 277 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 12,369 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 530,727 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Boston invested in 97,014 shares or 0% of the stock. 73,980 were accumulated by Blackrock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 505,178 shares. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 22,400 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 5,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 40,446 shares.