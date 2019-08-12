Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Shareholder Mill Road Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Permit Capital Boosted Holding by $888,000 as Share Value Rose

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.48M market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 7,246 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.69M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com reported 31 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Weber Alan W accumulated 2.36 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,000 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 10,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.22M shares. Paradigm Mngmt Inc reported 2.14 million shares stake. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 97,014 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 78,237 shares. 113,703 were accumulated by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company. First Manhattan Co owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 22,400 shares. Northern stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Blackrock Incorporated owns 73,980 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L also bought $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) shares.

