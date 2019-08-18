Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Shareholder Mill Road Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $791,398; Carlson Capital LP Raised Its Stake in Arrow Electrs (ARW) by $3.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 40,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 261,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 221,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 408,434 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.32M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.235. About 13,699 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22 million were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Barclays Public Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Capital Lc reported 113,703 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 312,306 shares. 277 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). National Bank Of Mellon holds 12,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 505,178 shares. Teton Advisors owns 755,000 shares. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter & Brokerage reported 10,000 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mill Road Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.69M shares. Weber Alan W owns 2.36 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston invested in 97,014 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. TANNER DELBERT H bought $59,381 worth of stock or 21,238 shares.

