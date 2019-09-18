Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Shareholder Mill Road Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined, Shayne & Co Has Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81M market cap company. The stock increased 8.68% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $2.065. About 5,351 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 1.74 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 8,781 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 27,414 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Argent Tru invested in 10,916 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Eastern Bankshares holds 218,160 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 7,297 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 256,032 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Schulhoff & invested in 16,840 shares or 0.61% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 434,824 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Legal And General Public Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3.51 million shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Company has 15,670 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 39,319 shares. Moreover, New England And Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Northwest Counselors Lc holds 1.18% or 45,321 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 113,703 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). State Street invested in 0% or 22,582 shares. Millennium Mngmt accumulated 71,351 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd accumulated 20,192 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 22,400 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Renaissance Tech Lc owns 320,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mill Road Mgmt Lc holds 1.90M shares or 6.71% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd stated it has 477,721 shares. Menta Capital Limited Com reported 0.04% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter And Brokerage has 0.01% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.04% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 1.22M shares. 282 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.