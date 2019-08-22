Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Market Valuation Declined While Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Stake by $791,398; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Boosted Holding by $4.00 Million as Share Price Declined

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 7,587 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 5.69M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300’ says Andrew Left; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Beck Mack Oliver reported 48,688 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 78,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 97,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perritt Mngmt Inc holds 0.55% or 530,727 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 40,236 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 505,178 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 96 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 40,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Vanguard stated it has 575,925 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 113,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,500 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Paradigm Mgmt Ny reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Shares for $9,638 were bought by TANNER DELBERT H on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 97,180 shares or 7.08% of all its holdings. Miles Incorporated has 0.47% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,532 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 24,169 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Company Ma has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Weiss Multi holds 7,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3.24 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 733,538 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 84,758 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. The New York-based Arrow Corp has invested 2.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 605 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Llc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moore Ltd Partnership holds 135,000 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,812 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,452 shares to 1,971 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,709 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess).