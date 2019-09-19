Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding Maintained by Mill Road Capital Management Llc; Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $15.94 Million as Valuation Rose

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.1737 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3463. About 62,897 shares traded or 158.06% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 2.45M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 0.29% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 23,062 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,865 shares. Electron Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 155,647 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 692,542 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 17,692 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.16% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.86M shares stake. Amp Invsts Limited reported 0% stake. Northern Tru Corp owns 1.43 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Brandes Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 3.49% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 8.61M shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 107,675 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 5.17M are owned by State Street Corp.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.57M for 2.60 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

