Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holder Mill Road Capital Management Upped Stake by $791,398 as Valuation Declined; Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Stock Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted by $6.14 Million Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 175,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 882,267 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, up from 706,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 233,241 shares traded or 51.40% up from the average. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN)

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.235. About 13,699 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Gains US FDA Clearance for New Catheter System for HIS Bundle Pacing – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “High Beta, Momentum ETFs & Stocks to Trade in a Market Rally – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) CEO Jon Vrabely on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L bought $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 48,688 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 41,209 shares. Blackrock holds 73,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mill Road Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.69 million shares or 6.11% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 20,192 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 25 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.22M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cutter And Co Brokerage owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 575,925 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 505,178 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 477,721 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Boston Prns has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 97,014 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Capital Management Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1.12M shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.06% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 245,544 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 4,728 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) or 95 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co reported 12,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 85,597 are owned by Sector Pension Invest Board. Nuveen Asset Limited has 332,394 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 659,414 shares. 120,034 are owned by Legal General Group Plc. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.01% or 328,608 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 56,778 shares to 140,466 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,835 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “North Texas insurance firm snapped up by Midwestern company – Dallas Business Journal” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Horace Mann Educators’s (NYSE:HMN) Share Price Gain of 40% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.