Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holder Mill Road Capital Management Upped Stake; Atria Investments Lowered Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $695,290 as Stock Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 62.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 6,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 3,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 9,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 2.80 million shares traded or 144.74% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 15,007 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Helix Biopharma Corp. to Present at RHK Capital Conference in New York – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Helix Biopharma Corp. Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Phase Ib/II Pancreatic Trial – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes $7.0 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider Glass Donald L bought $11,550.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Inc accumulated 530,727 shares. Teton Advsr holds 755,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested 0.05% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 78,237 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Geode Management holds 0% or 113,703 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 48,688 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 10,000 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Com stated it has 40,236 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Mgmt Ny invested 0.52% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 2.36 million shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 14,637 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company accumulated 312,306 shares.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,954 shares to 11,118 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 29,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 56.05 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 981 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 152,275 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 41,961 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mngmt has 1.2% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 1.17 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And Company Inc. Contravisory Invest Mngmt reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Aviva Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,957 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.1% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 8,598 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 47,014 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 1,941 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.18% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.79% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/21: (JWN) (KEYS) (SPRT) Higher (AVGR) (HTHT) (SEDG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 08/22: (JWN) (GME) (BJ) (DKS) Higher (AVGR) (RTRX) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.