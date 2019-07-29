Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holder Mill Road Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $791,398 as Share Price Declined; Theleme Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $4.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 7,298 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83M, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 14,637 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Perritt Capital Management Inc accumulated 530,727 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 40,236 shares. 31 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com invested in 48,688 shares. Weber Alan W has 2.36M shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Blackrock owns 73,980 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ny invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corp invested in 41,209 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Mill Road Cap Ltd Com reported 6.11% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L bought $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru invested in 16,567 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Liability owns 59,981 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Commerce reported 0.43% stake. Arrow holds 24,258 shares. At Fincl Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,163 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma reported 5,432 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spectrum stated it has 466 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.76% or 19,411 shares. Founders reported 68,220 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y holds 18,286 shares. Bailard has 9,921 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 44,000 are owned by Bright Rock Capital Lc. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 2.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.