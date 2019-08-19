Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holder Mill Road Capital Management Raised Holding by $791,398 as Share Price Declined; Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Cut Its Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 42,519 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 45,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.22. About 3.85 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 2,307 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny holds 2.14M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com owns 20,192 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 505,178 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 277 shares. Blackrock reported 73,980 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 12,369 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.16% or 477,721 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 96 shares. 78,237 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 25 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 14,637 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 312,306 shares. Teton, a New York-based fund reported 755,000 shares. Menta Ltd Liability reported 40,236 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. Another trade for 3,476 shares valued at $9,638 was made by TANNER DELBERT H on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dt Investment Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 37,107 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Iowa Bancorporation holds 2.58% or 53,991 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10 holds 163,248 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 88,026 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp reported 49,900 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc owns 10.33 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Ssi Inv owns 7,189 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 40,380 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 0.1% or 2,762 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 459,339 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.86% or 73,122 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 2,663 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,498 shares to 37,913 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 26,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).