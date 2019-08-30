Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hutchison China MediTech Limited has 18.31% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.82% of Hutchison China MediTech Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hutchison China MediTech Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Hutchison China MediTech Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hutchison China MediTech Limited N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

$35 is the consensus price target of Hutchison China MediTech Limited, with a potential upside of 61.44%. The potential upside of the peers is 66.64%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Hutchison China MediTech Limited make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hutchison China MediTech Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hutchison China MediTech Limited 1.55% -4.87% -29.33% -7.23% -36.11% -9.44% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Hutchison China MediTech Limited has -9.44% weaker performance while Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s peers have 19.49% stronger performance.

Dividends

Hutchison China MediTech Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s rivals beat Hutchison China MediTech Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.