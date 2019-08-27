Hutchinson Capital Management Upped Its National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Holding by $4.33 Million; As Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased by $2.45 Million Its Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 284,403 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 669,508 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 17,637 shares to 18,737 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 51,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,879 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

