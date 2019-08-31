Hutchinson Capital Management Upped Boeing Company (BA) Position by $326,136 as Market Valuation Declined; Whitnell & Co Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $412,830 as Stock Price Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 856 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,386 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 9,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS) by 373,877 shares to 241,543 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Bollard Group Lc reported 2.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Advisors reported 1,565 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,733 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & stated it has 23,750 shares. Grace White Incorporated New York has invested 2.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 18,026 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,195 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 3,263 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested in 0.9% or 23,352 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.28% or 11,814 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 145,212 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 32,549 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares to 9,839 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi invested in 6,391 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed Invests has invested 2.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.43% or 98,267 shares in its portfolio. Telos Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.2% or 27,577 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 59,539 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 12.44M are held by Boston Ptnrs. Highlander Llc invested in 1.54% or 17,830 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited holds 1.56% or 17,435 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut has 2.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,202 shares. 25,414 are owned by Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com. 121,685 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. The New York-based Tanaka Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Martin And Tn holds 0.91% or 21,555 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc has invested 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.