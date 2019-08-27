Hutchinson Capital Management Trimmed Its Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Holding; Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Sentiment Is 1.69

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) stake by 60.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as Mosaic Co New Com (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Hutchinson Capital Management holds 241,543 shares with $6.60M value, down from 615,420 last quarter. Mosaic Co New Com now has $6.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 8.36M shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 103 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 61 reduced and sold their stakes in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 104.04 million shares, up from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Select Medical Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 77 New Position: 26.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Hospitals segment operates long term acute care hospitals and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospitals. It has a 15.15 P/E ratio. This segment offers various medical services for the treatment of respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, non-healing wounds, cardiac disorders, renal disorders, and cancer.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 329,162 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for 1.98 million shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 642,578 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.68% invested in the company for 28,650 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.47% in the stock. Leuthold Group Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 203,839 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.57’s average target is 75.78% above currents $17.96 stock price. Mosaic Co had 16 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. JP Morgan upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. CItigroup upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 167,935 shares. State Street owns 19.72 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 195,964 shares. Zacks Invest has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.14% stake. South State Corp has invested 0.2% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 114,581 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 113,101 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.07% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 50,701 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Hutchinson Capital Management increased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,293 shares to 320,439 valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 856 shares and now owns 10,386 shares. Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) was raised too.