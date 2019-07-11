Hutchinson Capital Management Trimmed Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) Stake as Share Price Rose; Kessler Investment Group Increases Holding in Cummins (CMI)

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 360,145 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 29/05/2018 – UMBERTO GIACOMETTI SAID TO HAVE QUIT HSBC FOR NOMURA: FIN. NEWS; 24/05/2018 – HSBC FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHARE PAYABLE ON JULY 5; 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – IRENE LEE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF GROUP REMUNERATION COMMITTEE; 31/05/2018 – MTS MTSS.MM : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 390 ROUBLES FROM 367 ROUBLES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEBT RATINGS TO HSBC BANK ARGENTINA’S EXPECTED; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 20/04/2018 – HSBC CEO: BANK WON’T LOOSEN ITS GRIP ON COSTS; 27/03/2018 – GALLIFORD TRY PLC GFRD.L – RIGHTS ISSUE IS FULLY UNDERWRITTEN BY HSBC BANK PLC, PEEL HUNT LLP AND BARCLAYS BANK PLC; 26/03/2018 – HSBC Sees Much Higher Probability of ECB Not Hiking This Cycle (Video)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $166.34. About 177,860 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,463 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. West Coast Fincl Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 45,652 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.52% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 13,837 shares. Johnson Financial holds 13,741 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 11,458 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 1.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 60,000 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.33% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 43,854 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 155,323 shares. Creative Planning reported 19,662 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 957,328 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 4,105 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement System has 28,106 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of stock. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock or 206 shares.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 36,564 shares to 89,821 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).