Hutchinson Capital Management Stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Cut by $10.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Price Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $230.91. About 1.66M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 1.94M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $112.57 million for 16.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. On Friday, May 10 the insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares to 15,194 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.