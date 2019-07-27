Hutchinson Capital Management Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $700,960 as Stock Value Rose; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position as Share Value Declined

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 349,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 711,467 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.10 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.21 million for 11.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 47 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.09M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.18% or 62,913 shares in its portfolio. 8,676 were reported by Spinnaker Tru. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.15% stake. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 105,569 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability holds 32,175 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 62,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Int Limited Ca invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gateway Advisers Limited holds 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 589,826 shares. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.42M shares. Peconic Prns Limited Liability Com holds 84,000 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 23,472 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Finance Management Professionals has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 9,705 shares to 175,436 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Adr (NYSE:ITUB) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in 0350 Booking Holdings 15.06.2020 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Ltd holds 39,135 shares. Financial Consulate reported 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 45,625 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atlas Browninc reported 43,104 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Com owns 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 53,166 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.74% or 10,818 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 60,300 shares stake. Puzo Michael J accumulated 55,060 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc holds 245,196 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi invested in 26,654 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 80,532 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.7% or 41,982 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Ltd Com has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 47,778 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 896,597 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio.