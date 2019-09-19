Hutchinson Capital Management Raised Carnival (CCL) Position by $2.02 Million as Share Value Declined; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased Its American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Holding by $776,388

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 6,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 12,749 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 19,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 1.13M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 3.07 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Company holds 633 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited holds 0.04% or 131,475 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Limited holds 2.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 633,554 shares. Northern Tru reported 16.18 million shares. 39,253 are held by New England Rech & Mgmt. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Inc has 2.55% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 348,872 shares. M&T Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 92,391 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Mariner Limited Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 632,930 shares. Moreover, Concorde Asset Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,876 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 6,397 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 4,891 shares. The Florida-based Finemark National Bank Trust has invested 0.2% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 23.72 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.