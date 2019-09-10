Hutchinson Capital Management Lowered Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) as Market Value Declined; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $312,750 as Market Value Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 4.27 million shares traded or 82.84% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/05/2018 – CNP ASSURANCES CNPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 18.8 FROM EUR 17.8; RATING REDUCE; 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s $2 bln buyback fails to cheer investors as spending surges; 25/04/2018 – PETKIM PETKM.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 6 FROM TL 5.5; RATING REDUCE; 29/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Top private equity banker quits HSBC for Nomura; 15/03/2018 – 60NP: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – DOWDUPONT INC DWDP.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – AEGEAN AIRLINES SA AGNr.AT : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.25 EUROS FROM 11 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SCHN.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 88 EUROS FROM 80 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – 59PH: HSBC Bank PLC: Early Repurchase; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 72,357 shares or 4.38% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,729 were accumulated by Nadler Fincl Gp. Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.97% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.49 million shares. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne invested in 3.8% or 76,193 shares. Stack Fin Management owns 88,149 shares. Girard Prns has invested 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 12,583 shares. Holowesko Prtnrs Limited has 14,000 shares. Missouri-based Jones Fincl Companies Lllp has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Tru Co owns 39,793 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,718 shares.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares to 91,786 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.53 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

