Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake; Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Sentiment Is 1.4

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 15 decreased and sold their positions in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.96 million shares, up from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Peoples Financial Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Hutchinson Capital Management increased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 1233.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hutchinson Capital Management acquired 42,169 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Hutchinson Capital Management holds 45,589 shares with $8.66 million value, up from 3,420 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $960.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.94% above currents $212.46 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Piper Jaffray. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and $180 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles reported 14,513 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability Com invested in 66,944 shares. Elkhorn Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.77% or 6,733 shares. Cim Limited Com reported 54,664 shares. Beech Hill stated it has 37,183 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Jones Fin Lllp holds 96,840 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Btc Cap owns 75,103 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 54,842 shares. Summit Financial Strategies invested in 6,460 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 164,822 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Overbrook invested in 1.49% or 36,426 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,100 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Capital Management Inc holds 3.1% or 330,927 shares.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $325.48 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. for 323,725 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 7,185 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,408 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Sabal Trust Co, a Florida-based fund reported 7,501 shares.

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 12,797 shares traded or 108.22% up from the average. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) has risen 5.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend