Hutchinson Capital Management Increases Holding in Thor Inds Com (THO); Aull & Monroe Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Cummins (CMI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.68M shares traded or 32.13% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 1.08M shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Columbia Asset reported 1,415 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc accumulated 17,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.56% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc holds 6,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 15,104 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Checchi Advisers Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 10,728 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alyeska Gru Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 15,470 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv invested in 24,759 shares. Optimum Advisors accumulated 0.08% or 1,575 shares. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 1.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 12,604 shares. Dubuque State Bank holds 0% or 464 shares. 2,963 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Federated Inc Pa owns 29,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,744 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bb&T Corp holds 0.05% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 41,314 shares. Clark Grp Inc Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 81,587 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 100 shares. Shellback Ltd Partnership invested in 44,200 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 61,138 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Com has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Chilton Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.35% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Thor Industries Announces Date For Its Fiscal Fourth Quarter Of 2019 Earnings Release – GuruFocus.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “THOR Industries Announces National Forest Foundation Multi-Year Partnership – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.