Hutchinson Capital Management Increased National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Stake by $4.33 Million; Share Price Declined; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Position by $2.88 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 683,284 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 191,094 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.10 million, up from 179,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $265.11. About 182,240 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 7,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 2.51M shares. 2.42 million are owned by Lord Abbett & Llc. 81,750 were reported by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 908,936 shares stake. Bessemer Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Earnest Prtn Llc stated it has 43,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc accumulated 219,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkside Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 132 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested 0.1% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Invesco reported 3.75M shares stake. Ftb Advsr invested in 101,288 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cleararc Capital holds 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 9,326 shares. British Columbia Investment Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 25,631 shares to 97,120 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,172 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

